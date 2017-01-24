Enterprise on the agenda as college announces curriculum changes

MILTON Keynes College has announced a revision to its current sixth form offering to create a workforce fit for the future needs of Milton Keynes.

From September the college will replace GCSEs and A Levels as full-time programmes of study with specific courses designed to accelerate students’ academic and career progression.

Current students at the college will be unaffected by the transition but new sixth form intakes will be offered a choice of alternative courses including Applied and Forensic Science and Enterprise and Entrepreneurship.

Principal and chief executive Dr Julie Mills (pictured) said: “Employers have asked us to support students to develop a range of technical and professional skills for a modern workplace and as a result we have taken the decision to refocus our curriculum and introduce these exciting options.

"There is high demand today from students for a greater range of study options after GCSEs.”

