Play your part in the Bedfordshire Food & Drink Awards

THE THIRD annual Bedfordshire Food and Drink Awards have been launched with a call to the public to nominate their favourite venues.

One of Bedfordshire’s most famous companies, the brewer and pub company Charles Wells, is the headline sponsor for this year’s contest, where the category winners will be decided by public vote.

Charles Wells commercial director Peter Wells said: “As headline sponsor of the 2017 Bedfordshire Food and Drink Awards we are very proud to be able to help celebrate those who share our Bedfordshire roots and also strive to raise the bar in quality and taste, proving that Bedfordshire really does punch above its weight in serving excellent food and drink.”

Last year’s food and drink awards brought some 450 nominations and more than 28,000 votes across three counties and the organisers hope to emulate that success this year.

Speaking at the launch event, held at The Embankment restaurant in Bedford, awards organiser Damian Cummins said: “The interest we have already seen points to not only an immense year but to us uncovering and promoting some fantastic butchers, bakers, restaurants, pubs and food and drink makers across Beds.

Nominations are already coming in via the awards website www.bedsfda.co.uk.

Lisa Course, Papillon Coffee House, in Castle Road, Bedford, was a previous winner with her Beloved Brownies cake business and is looking forward to this year’s awards.

She said: “When I won the award for Beloved Brownies we got a lot of business from it. The website went mad and also people were coming to the shop which was brilliant.”

Bedfordshire Chamber of Commerce is also among the sponsors, as is Bedford businessman Ian Cording via the Aurile coffee brand.

Mr Cording said: “Entering and winning awards can give a business a surge of energy - just like a great coffee - and that is why I think this year’s Bedfordshire Food and Drink Awards will be another fantastic success.”

Customers can nominate their favourite venues until February 27 and voting will remain open until May 1. The awards ceremony will be held in June.

Nominations must be made via the awards website www.bedsfda.co.uk

23-01-2017