Creative agency WS Advertising acquires fellow agency Tregartha Dinnie

FULL SERVICE creative and digital agency WS Advertising has completed the acquisition of fellow Milton Keynes-based design and communications agency Tregartha Dinnie.

The two businesses boast a combined client base that includes local, national and international clients that will be serviced by a team of 27 media professionals.

WS Advertising managing director Jane Hayward (pictured) said: “We are absolutely delighted to have acquired Tregartha Dinnie, a prestigious and well established agency that can bring in a range of complementary skills to give our clients the broadest offering of agency services from conceptual creative work to product launches; digital marketing to PR and event management.

“With a wealth of experience, great customer service and unrivalled creative capability, we are excited about the future and look forward to working with new colleagues and new clients.”

23-01-2017