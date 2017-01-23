Headlines
News Filter
Click here to read the latest editions
Creative agency WS Advertising acquires fellow agency Tregartha Dinnie
FULL SERVICE creative and digital agency WS Advertising has completed the acquisition of fellow Milton Keynes-based design and communications agency Tregartha Dinnie.
The two businesses boast a combined client base that includes local, national and international clients that will be serviced by a team of 27 media professionals.
WS Advertising managing director Jane Hayward (pictured) said: “We are absolutely delighted to have acquired Tregartha Dinnie, a prestigious and well established agency that can bring in a range of complementary skills to give our clients the broadest offering of agency services from conceptual creative work to product launches; digital marketing to PR and event management.
“With a wealth of experience, great customer service and unrivalled creative capability, we are excited about the future and look forward to working with new colleagues and new clients.”
23-01-2017
SUBSCRIBE TODAY »
Email us now »