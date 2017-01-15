£2m improvement programme is under way at Willen Lake

THE PARKS Trust is preparing to splash out a £2 million investment to improve facilities for visitors to Willen Lake in Milton Keynes.

Top of the list is the installation of a state-of-the-art Splash Park. Also planned are a new coffee and ice cream kiosk, increased toilet facilities and a new, surfaced car park offering an additional 300 spaces.

Additional natural play features will be installed and grass areas within the site will be relandscaped, improving the space available for play, picnics and events.

Earth bunds will be formed to better screen the site from traffic noise from V10 Brickhill Street.

This is the first phase of a larger improvement plan for Willen Lake, with a second phase focusing on the café and wakeboarding centre initially planned for completion in time for summer 2018.

Willen Lake has also employed Rob Wood as its new general manager. He said: “It is incredibly exciting for us all at Willen Lake, and The Parks Trust, to begin the New Year with such a large project.

"This development will greatly enhance the existing facilities at the site and provide our visitors with even more opportunities to enjoy the beautiful landscape and tranquil surroundings of the lake.”

Initial tree and shrub clearing work has already begun in preparation for the earth moving and construction works which will start later this month.

The development is expected to complete in its entirety by early June, in order to have the full site and all new installations operational for the busy summer period.

During the work the lake, watersports centre and wakeboarding centre, café and play area will all remain open and accessible, but the north bay car park will be closed temporarily and visitors should use the south car park behind the gym, pub and Premier Inn.

