Dragons set to roar as countdown to festival begins

ENTRIES are officially open for the 16th spectacular Milton Keynes Dragon Boat Festival which takes place at Willen Lake on June 25.

It is one of the longest-running and largest charity dragon boat events in the country, attracting up to 60 company teams and thousands of spectators each year.

The 2017 Festival, supported by Business MK, is set to be even more special and popular as it is one of many events to help the town celebrate its 50th birthday.

Entering a team offers a great opportunity to build team spirit and entertain clients, raise company profile and experience a fun day out with colleagues. It is also an excellent way to raise much needed funds for festival charity Age UK Milton Keynes.

Every penny raised at the event helps the independent local charity to support hundreds of older people in their homes each week through its Community Home Visiting Service and Volunteer Befrienders.

The dragon boats and qualified helms are provided by festival organisers Gable Events and each team receives a minimum of three races during the day. No previous experience is needed and at least half the teams that enter the event each year are new.

Enhanced Gold and Silver packages are available for those wishing to increase their profile at the Festival whilst raising extra funds for Age UK Milton Keynes and entrants can also book private catering with Gable Events for their teams and supporters.

As well as the racing, there is plenty of fun activities on the bank to keep crews, families and friends entertained throughout the day plus a variety of food stalls and bar.

To ensure your team is on the start line on June 25, visit www.dragonboatfestivals.co.uk/miltonkeynes or call Gable Events on 01780 470718 for further information and an entry form.

For more on the services of Age UK Milton Keynes, visit www.ageukmiltonkeynes.org.uk or call 01908 550700.

Photo: Vanessa Barton Photography

15-01-2017