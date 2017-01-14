Author shares secrets of the dream team

AS THE owner of a small business, HR expert Kate Russell has struggled with plugging the ‘talent gap’.

However, after crafting what can only be described as a new paradigm in how small businesses find their superstars, she is now sharing her model with the world.

The statistics are somewhat shocking; only 50% of UK SMEs have a formal recruiting strategy, 12.5% of managers are trained in the art of recruiting yet 100% of these businesses will agree that finding and retaining the right talent is the biggest cog in their success.

It is a disconnect that cannot be ignored, Kate says.

Everything unravels in her new book Build Your Dream Team. Written for any SME looking to thrive in 2017, the book not only proves how implementing a formal recruitment strategy is key to success but also explains every step of the process.

The book aims to help SME owners and managers to solve the problem of finding good quality new employees. Kate Russell brings together the rage of activities a dynamic employer must use to recruit efficiently in 2017. This includes:

Managing employer branding;

Creating and attracting a robust pipeline of talent;

Creating cost-effective benefits;

Building effective processes to predict future performance;

On-boarding properly.

This is comprehensive package contains practical ideas, examples, case studies, checklists, solutions, extensive resources and a pinch of humour and inspiration, put together by an author - herself the managing director of a SME - who has tried and tested her material and is building her dream team.

Kate says: “I have been there in the past, recruiting ‘Paretos’ - the 20% of employees you spend 80% of your time managing - while thinking I was making the right decision.

“Average performers may be OK in the short term but you need to put blood, sweat and tears into finding rock stars if you want to hire infrequently, keep your staff loyal and essentially build a family who can succeed together.

“This book shows any small business how to do exactly that.”

She adds: “Marketing goes beyond selling products and services to also selling your company and its benefits to potential employees.

“Remember, your job is their livelihood and they may end up spending more time at the office than they do at home. Therefore, you have to look beyond short-term goals and simply ‘winging’ your recruiting efforts. You need a formal wash-rinse-repeat strategy.”

Build Your Dream Team is due for release in February. Advanced copies can be ordered from the author’s website: http://bit.ly/2j2fS72 with a 15% discount for orders placed before February 17.

