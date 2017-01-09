Young companies prepare to compete at Young Enterprise Trade Fair

MORE than 500 teenagers will take over Middleton Hall in thecentre: mk to compete for custom and demonstrate their business skills in the 2017 Young Enterprise Trade Fair.

Representing over 50 schools from Milton Keynes, Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Hertfordshire, Oxfordshire, East Anglia and London, the students have been manufacturing and selling a variety of products and services during their academic year in the Young Enterprise company programme and team programme.

They have learned about business first hand through setting up and running a real company.

With advice from local business volunteers, the students elect a board of directors from among their peers, raise share capital and market and finance a product or service of their own choice.

At the end of the year they liquidate the company and present a report and accounts.

Some of the products on sale at the Young Enterprise Milton Keynes Trade Fair will include bags, apps, music CDs, personalised T-shirts, books, toys, wooden items, cards, mugs, key rings, magnets, mirrors and juggling balls.

Phil Simons, Young Enterprise manager for Milton Keynes, said: "This is the 12th major YE fair at thecentre:mk. It will be a marvellous showcase for the achievements of these young budding entrepreneurs in developing their skills, knowledge and confidence, in just one year.

“We are extremely grateful to threcentre:mk for their continued support of this event."

www.y-e.org.uk

09-01-2017