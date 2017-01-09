Traders lodge £77,000 funding bids to improve Towcester town centre

FUNDING bids worth more than £77,000 have been submitted to South Northamptonshire Council’s Shop Front Improvement Fund.

In the summer SNC announced the fund to pay for up to 50% of the cost of certain improvements to shop fronts in the centre of Towcester, including the reinstatement of original features, repairs and improved pedestrian access.

The deadline for bids was the end of November and 20 applications have been received totalling £77,813.

Cllr Peter Rawlinson, SNC's portfolio holder for finance and procurement said: "Our market town high streets are part of what makes this district special and their protection is one of the council's key priorities.

"It is very pleasing to see that businesses have responded well and I wish them the best of luck in the decision making process."

The Shop Front Improvement Fund was created by financial contributions from those who constructed the Belle Baulk housing development and the Aldi supermarket.

Neal Palk, chairman of the Towcester Traders said: "It is encouraging to see some of the previous investment in Towcester being ploughed back into the town again, this time to help local small businesses and the overall appearance of the town centre.

"Whilst the developments can be frustrating, this demonstrates that there are spin-off advantages to everyone in the Town in the long run."

Separate discussions are under way on similar funding sources for Brackley.

09-01-2017