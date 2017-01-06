Council unveils plan to boost town's economy

CABINET members at Northampton Borough Council are to consider a series of recommendations from its Scrutiny Panel after it completed a health check of the local economy.

The aim of the study was to determine how public and private sector partners could work more closely together to boost the borough’s fortunes.

Following completion, the Scrutiny Panel is making three recommendations to Cabinet which it believes will strengthen the work already taking place.

First, it suggests that the council and its partners devise a strategy for promoting apprenticeships and other vocational training across the borough, signposting vacancies where they exist.

Cabinet is also being asked to continue raising the profile of Northampton’s economic growth and investment with the aim of generating more, particularly within the town’s Enterprise Zone.

Finally, the panel propose that the borough council supports Northamptonshire County Council, educational establishments and other partners to provide vocational experiences for young people.

Clr Tim Hadland (pictured), cabinet member for regeneration, enterprise and planning, said: “We are already doing a great deal of work on these fronts, so I welcome the Scrutiny Panel’s input.

“There is always more we can do and our regeneration and economic development teams are continually seeking to ensure all partners in the Northampton Alive regeneration programme are pulling in the same direction.

“A recent Oxford Economics report on Northampton highlighted a skills shortage, which is echoed in this Scrutiny report, and increasing opportunities for vocational training will certainly go some way toward addressing that.”

06-01-2017