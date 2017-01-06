Backers form company to develop high-tech Silverstone cluster

A NEW company has been formed to support the high-tech activity within a one-hour radius of Silverstone Circuit.

The formation of Silverstone Technology Cluster follows the launch of the report into the area’s potential by research organisation SQW in June.

Silverstone Park developer MEPC, Barclays, law firm EMW, advisory specialist Grant Thornton and Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence, with Aylesbury Vale, Cherwell District and South Northants Councils, have agreed a business plan and set up the membership-based, not-for-profit company.

Brackley companies TotalSim, which specialises in computational fluid dynamics, and KW Special Projects will join STC as the first full members and will advise the board from a high-growth company perspective.

Silverstone Technology Cluster is the cluster of high-tech companies identified by the SQW report, which has been welcomed by the government and the finance and business community.

STC has unveiled a distinctive brand identity and new website(CLICK HERE).It has also appointed Pim van Baarsen as its chief executive officer. He brings considerable motorsport industry experience and is currently managing director of CMA Marketing, a company specialising in marketing for high performance engineering and motorsport.

He said: “I came to the UK 21 years ago as it was clear then that it had an unbeatable high performance engineering sector. To now play a part in the development of this sector through the Silverstone Technology Cluster is a huge honour and one I greatly look forward to.”

Leading the commissioning of SQW’s research and report was MEPC with partners Barclays and PwC. Silverstone Park commercial director Roz Bird said: “We have worked hard over the summer to put together a robust business plan for a new cluster organisation to represent the needs of our high-tech community.”

Jon Corbett, director and head of SME for Barclays in the South East Midlands and Cambridgeshire added: “The publication of the SQW report was a key milestone in demonstrating the existence of the Silverstone Technology Cluster. That was the first step; how we support the companies within the sector is a key element to the future prosperity of the area.

“To do so we need to build an ecosystem that addresses the areas highlighted within the report to support not only the cluster firms but also the broader spectrum of businesses that are based here.

“The establishment of STC as an organisation to support this is vital, as it will concentrate on addressing the areas highlighted and support collaboration and promotion of the Cluster.

“I am delighted that as a founder member of STC, Barclays will continue to play a key role in supporting the next phase and assist in facilitating growth in our local economy.”

