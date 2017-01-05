Banking expert joins regional advisory team

A SENIOR banking specialist has joined the Milton Keynes office of business advisers Grant Thornton to further strengthen the firm’s market leading advisory team.

Ian Aston (pictured) arrives with more than 15 years’ experience in the financial sector having working at senior management level for the Bank of Scotland and latterly Lloyds Bank, based in the Midlands, London and most recently the East of England.

Working with businesses across a range of sectors, Ian specialised in providing financial solutions to help mid-sized businesses grow and prosper.

Prior to this, Ian focused his extensive skills in corporate finance, holding management positions with other national advisory firms and industry.

In his new role with Grant Thornton as advisory associate director, Ian will draw on his in-depth knowledge of the banking sector to advise clients on a range of funding options to help realise their growth plans, from acquisitions and capital investment to refinancing.

Mr Aston said: “There are not many firms I would have considered moving to but Grant Thornton holds a unique position in the market with the biggest and strongest mid-market advisory team in the region so I am really excited about this new role.

“My appointment will bring a new dimension to Grant Thornton’s advisory offering. Understanding how the banking industry operates means I can provide clients with valuable insight from a lender’s perspective and identify the best financial solution to progress their growth plans.”

Darren Bear, head of Grant Thornton’s regional advisory team, added: “Our aim, as part of our wider purpose to create a more vibrant, productive economy, is to help businesses to realise their growth potential. Ian’s appointment will play a key role in this.”

