Business centres owner reveals £2m investment plans

THE OWNER of three business centres in Milton Keynes has announced plans to invest more than £2 million in the estate during 2017.

As well as being half a century since Milton keynes was formally designated as a new town, 2017 will mark 44 years since the creation of CJ Muscat Properties, the owner of Bucks Biz Business Centres.

Bucks Biz chairman Joe Muscat said: “We have invested more than £1 million across the three sites in 2016 and we will double that in 2017.

“Milton Keynes is a fantastic place to do business and we are delighted to be able to confirm our commitment to our sites in Newport Pagnell, Bletchley and Denbigh for what will be another significant year for the city and for Bucks Biz.

“We started last year with a bang and our feet have not touched the ground since. We shall continue to improve all aspects of our business centres, into 2017, and improve on the great progress we made in 2016.”

Bucks Biz’s i:Centre (pictured) in Newport Pagnell saw significant investment in 2016 with new car parking and business space. MKTwo, in Bletchley, saw a major facelift including a new telephone system and increased broadband capacity and speed.

MKOne in Denbigh will see 95% occupancy in the next few momths.

Occupiers at the various Bucks Biz sites include a call centre, a physiotherapy clinic a simulated golf course and a gospel church.

Commercial property consultancy Clock Property has been at the i:Centre for the last three years. Director Jay Raj said: “One thing that really stands out in 2016 has been the continual increase in the number of instructions and their variety.

“I think the very special year for Milton Keynes will also be a good year for Clock Property because we expect the increase in new clients to continue, our varied instruction base to grow and the significant investment we are making in our practice to be enjoyed by all our clients especially as the demand for commercial property in Milton Keynes continues to be strong.”

Mr Raj expects demand for space from the industrial sector to continue to grow in 2017. He adds that an “exciting prospect” will be “resurgent demand for office space especially in from the start-up and the SME sector.

“This is likely to be driven by positive commercial sentiment filtering through the post-Brexit economy and is anticipated to give office occupiers the confidence needed to commit to enhanced office space be that in size or specification,” he said.

04-01-2017