Charity founder receives MBE in New Year's Honours List

THE chief executive of Milton Keynes-based charity Brain Tumour Research has received a MBE in the New Year’s Honours List.

Sue Farrington-Smith (pictured) set up the charity 15 years ago after her niece Alison died from a brain tumour. The charity has grown into a leading national campaigner for an increase in funding for research into a cure for the condition.

It was also the chosen charity of the year for Milton Keynes Chamber of Commerce last year.

Mrs Farrington-Smith said: “I cried when I heard the news. It is such a great honour.

“It made me realise the enormity of what has been achieved in the last 15 years.I feel blessed that so many patients, families and supporters choose to fundraise and campaign alongside us. They keep me motivated.

“We have always been so completely focused on finding a cure for brain tumours and now, more than ever, we have such hope for the future.I know that, together with our supporters, we will find a cure.”

Brain Tumour Research is based at Shenley Wood.

www.braintumourresearch.org

04-01-2017