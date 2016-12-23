Staff rally to help city's homeless

STAFF at financial and business advisors Grant Thornton has donated seasonal clothing to help keep homeless people warm.

Colleagues at the Milton Keynes office have collected clothing including coats, jumpers, hats and scarves as well as duvets, pillows and sleeping bags which will be distributed by local charity Open Door MK which provides support and housing for the homeless in Milton Keynes.

The Grant Thornton team was spurred into action after the death of a homeless man in the city.

Philippa Price, from Grant Thornton’s Milton Keynes office who co-ordinated the initiative, said: “With the excitement of Christmas, it is easy to forget that not everyone is lucky enough to have a warm house to go home to.

“I hope our donation will make a real difference to the lives of some of the homeless in Milton Keynes who are particularly at risk at this time of year. It is great to see the generosity and enthusiasm of our team to help those less fortunate than ourselves.”

In addition to the clothing donation, earlier in the year, the Milton Keynes office ran a ‘guess the weight of a pumpkin’ competition with the winner donating the pumpkin to a local church which provides meals for homeless people twice a week.

The team has also started its annual collection for the MK Food Bank to help feed families and individuals in need of support.

Kevin Gale, Grant Thornton’s practice leader in Milton Keynes and Northampton, said: “Grant Thornton has been based in Milton Keynes for nearly 40 years and we see it as our responsibility to positively contribute to and support the local community.

“These charity donations end a hugely successful year of fundraising and I look forward to continuing this in 2017.”

23-12-2016