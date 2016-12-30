Team acquisition is just what the doctor ordered

BUSINESS advisors MHA MacIntyre Hudson have completed the acquisition of part of Grant Thornton UK LLP’s practice in Northampton, including staff members and clients of its well-regarded medical sector and general practice teams.

A total ten staff have joined MHA MacIntyre Hudson and relocated to its office at The Lakes, including senior manager Steve Cosford (pictured), who has been instrumental in building a strong presence in the medical sector.

He has been working with GP practices wranging from single handed practitioners to GP Federation companies and Super Partnership mergers.

He said: “With so many changes in the GP sector it is essential to have a business advisor who fully understands the key issues affecting their business.

"My team and I are really looking forward to working with MHA MacIntyre Hudson’s existing healthcare specialist team and with our combined experience will be one of the market leaders in this sector.”

The acquisition takes MHA MacIntyre Hudson’s Northampton headcount to 70. The Northampton office late last year took an extra 2,000 sq ft of office space as part of its expansion plan.

Partner Rebecca Hughes said: “This is an exciting acquisition for our office. MHA MacIntyre Hudson has a national healthcare sector team and the team joining us will boost our expertise in this area, forming part of our firm-wide growth plans.”

Nationally MHA MacIntyre Hudson has been expanding through organic growth and selective acquisitions. In the last two years it added Bloomer Heaven in Birmingham and MHA Reid Williams in Reading.

