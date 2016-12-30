Our membership is at the heart of everything we do

Chief executive Paul Griffiths reflects on another night of success for Milton Keynes and Northamptonshire Chambers of Commerce at the British Chambers of Commerce awards.

IT IS WITH great pleasure and pride that I can say that we at the Chamber are celebrating yet another award win.

After last year’s double success at the prestigious Chamber Awards, we were over the moon to retain our title as winners of the much-coveted Excellence in Membership Services honour at the gala ceremony in late November.

The Chamber Business Awards, now in its 13th year, is one of the showpiece events in the business calendar, highlighting the role of business in delivering growth and prosperity for the UK and local communities.

The judging panel praised us for putting our members at the core of everything we do. That is our mantra here.

Our members are at the heart of our decisions, our policy and our actions. We work to support each and every one as best we can and continually review our offer to ensure that we provide the best package, from training to networking and from international trade services to profile raising opportunities.

The Chamber has introduced 14 new training courses, including management and personal development, sales and marketing, as well as relaunching our representation service and adding to our international portfolio.

Judges also noted that our membership has shown a positive movement month on month since we launched in July 2013.

To win the Excellence in Membership Services Award two years running, while still in our infancy, is an amazing achievement. It is reflective of our relationship with our sister Chamber Northamptonshire Chamber of Commerce, with whom we share the honour.

The win is a testament to the hard work of every member of our collective team and recognises the high-quality service we provide, as well as the important role we play in the local, regional and national business community.

I am grateful to our entire team, the board for their support and guidance, local partners and stakeholders and our members and businesses for their ongoing assistance.

We could not have achieved this well-deserved award without everyone’s support. Many thanks to you all.

30-12-2016