National College of Motorsport opens £1.5m extension

THE National College for Motorsport has officially opened its new 7,000 sq ft premises at Silverstone Park at a cost of £1.5 million.

The premises will enable the college to double the number of students who train to be motorsport mechanics in its workshops and classrooms to around 240 per academic year by 2021

They are in addition to workshops and classrooms that the college - part of Tresham College - has occupied at Silverstone Park since 2003.

Cutting the ribbon at the National College for Motorsport’s official opening ceremony was Motorsport Industry Association chief executive Chris Aylett.

He told the gathered audience: “I recall coming here in 2003 when it all started and there have probably been 1,000 young people who have gone through the college since and joined a truly international sport and businesses.

“Bear in mind that motorsport in the UK today is a £10 billion industry with 50,000 employees.

“This new facility is at the centre of the fabulous Silverstone Park that developer MEPC is energising every day and it is a facility that is really something special. I applaud Tresham for its vision when it started operating the National College for Motorsport and wish all its staff and students here every success for the future.”

Tresham College vice principal David Higham said: “We are delighted to have been able to expand our provision at the National College for Motorsport at Silverstone following the fantastic success achieved by our staff and students since we established the specialist training in 2003.

“Our investment is not just in the building itself but we have also ensured that the cars our students work on are some of the most up-to-date, such as Formula Renaults that are currently being raced across Europe.

“We will continue to develop our curriculum over the next few years in partnership with industry and ensure that we produce the talent that employers want in the future.”

Silverstone Park commercial director Roz Bird said: “The college’s track record speaks for itself; it is a place where students can truly fulfil their ambitions.”

03-01-2017