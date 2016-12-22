Staff show appetite to help at Food Bank

A TEAM from chartered accountancy firm Mercer & Hole’s Milton Keynes office are pictured during a stint of voluntary work at the MK Foodbank.

General practice partner Steve Robinson was joined by Wendy Bambrick, Caroline Valentino and Laura Kirtland at the food bank’s distribution warehouse, where they learned more about the charity’s picking and packing process.

They helped to make food parcels for families, children and individuals and collected donations from several local supermarkets.

Later in the day, the team visited one of the MK Food Bank’s drop-in clinics to get first-hand experience of how important the emergency food service is to its clients.

Steve said: “We are delighted to continue our support of MK Foodbank and to spend time volunteering with the charity.

"As our Milton Keynes team make regular donations to the charity, it was interesting for us to see behind the scenes of how these items are stored, sorted and distributed to those who use the service.

“We now know to donate more fruit juice as this is in short supply.”

Mercer & Hole has also run a festive foodbank campaign, where each office has a ‘Reverse Advent Calendar’ foodbank box.

The idea is an advent calendar with a twist; in order to receive a chocolate treat, you must donate an item to the foodbank. Mercer & Hole then donates the items collected to the local foodbank.

“It’s a fun idea that gets everyone talking,” said Steve.

http://mkfoodbank.org.uk/

