Lord's Taverners boost school funds

LORD’S Taverners chairman Alastair Brooks and Lady Taverners chair Liz McGowan present a cheque for £4,600 to The Lord’s Taverners chief operating officer Tim Berg, who accepted it on behalf of Woodlands Secondary School in Luton.

The presentation took place at Woburn Golf Club ahead of the annual Lord’s Taverners lunch which in turn raised more than £22.500 for the charity through an auction overseen by TV auctioneer Charlie Ross.

Also pictured are Lord’s Taverners committee members and speaker Alan Wright.

22-12-2016