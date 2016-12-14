Gigabit City welcomes its first business connections

CityFibre and its Milton Keynes launch partner dbfb has connected the first businesses to the Gigabit City networks.

The partnership has created a powerful alternative digital infrastructure for the citywhich can help businesses compete on a global scale.

CityFibre launched the network and the state-of-the-art services with dbfb in July, and the first of the city’s businesses are already enjoying internet speeds up to 100 times faster than the UK average with download and upload speeds of up to 1 gigabit per second.

CityFibre commercial director Rob Hamlin said: “We are delighted to announce the network is now live and the first businesses are benefiting from ultra-fast connectivity.

“It is no surprise that Milton Keynes, being such a forward-thinking city, is fully embracing this new opportunity. Businesses are now realising the benefits gigabit speeds provide and are launching into a new phase of growth.”

CityFibre’s 162km pure fibre network spans the entire city, from Old Wolverton, to Blakelands, to Redmoor and out to Caldecotte and Tilbrook, making gigabit internet speed available to over 2,700businesses in Milton Keynes.

dbfb managing director Brian Kingston said: “It is a huge milestone for dbfb and the wider business community in Milton Keynes’ to be turning on our first ‘Gigabit Businesses’. Our new services are bringing affordable, world-class connectivity within reach of thousands of companies, increasing their productivity and driving the bottom line.”

Cllr Rob Middleton, Milton Keynes Council’s cabinet member for resources and innovation, added: “Switching on the first Gigabit speeds for businesses is great news for Milton Keynes and for our business community. We operate in a digital age and as a Gigabit City we could not be better positioned to take full advantage.

“Not only will businesses based in Milton Keynes be given a digital ‘head start’ but we are confident that this will provide yet another reason why businesses would want to establish themselves in Milton Keynes.”

www.cityfibre.com/business

