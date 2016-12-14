Law firm announces new managing partner

LAW firm Geoffrey Leaver Solicitors has announced a series of senior appointments.

Richard Millard (pictured) is the new managing partner, replacing Jim McGarrity who is stepping down after nine years at the helm.

Mr Millard, who specialises in construction and dispute resolution, has more than 15 years’ experience acting for clients in commercial disputes and construction related matters.

Company and commercial law specialist Tim Roberts become senior partner.

Other appointments include the promotion of Darren Millis, head of the commercial property team, to equity partner. Employment partner Paula Stuart is now responsible for the firm’s marketing and business development.

