A moo-vellous way to start city's 50th anniversary celebrations

WHAT better way to celebrate the 50th birthday of Milton Keynes than to parade 50 life-size concrete cows at well-known landmarks around the city.

Herd About MK are bringing the biggest arts and charity project ever to the city and in turn raising funds for Willen Hospice, MK Community Foundation and MK Dons SET.

Milton Keynes North MP Mark Lancaster is pictured with local businessmen and project promoters Rob Broekhuizen and Simeon Jackson. He met them to hear more about the initiative.

More than half of the concrete cows have been bought by local businesses, whose staff will brand, paint and decorate their cow in their own unique style.

Marshall Amplification is planning to turn its cow into a working amplifier, which may even be used for a MK50 concert at the National Bowl. Mirror Outlet, based in Wolverton have taken to creating a mosaic using mirrors.

Other cow owners include Woburn Abbey, Fossil Group, Santander and Taylor Wimpey. Estate agency Michael Graham and Saxon Bridge Motor Company have taken up the opportunity, as have business adviserds PwC and Grant Thornton.

The Herd About MK are finalising events for the year, culminating in a gala dinner attended by an expected 500 guests.

Mr Lancaster said: “This is clearly going to be a fun project which will have an incredible visual impact and I cannot wait to see all the innovative designs.

“What a great way to celebrate our 50th birthday.”

To find out more, visit http://www.herdaboutmk.co.uk/

06-12-2016