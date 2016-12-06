PJ Care owner wins national businesswoman award

A FORMER nurse who swapped hospital beds for balance sheets has been crowned the Outstanding Business Woman of the Year at The National Women in Business awards ceremony.

Jan Flawn CBE is the owner of Bletchley-based PJ Care, a leading provider of specialist neurological care and neuro rehabilitation for people with progressive or acquired neurological conditions.

She left school with no qualifications, became a registered nurse and rose to a senior management position at the Department of Health.

Jan launched PJ Care after seeing young people with neurological conditions living in homes for the elderly, which she did not believe was the most appropriate place for them to be treated.

Jan earned her place in the final, beating off stiff competition after winning the SME (Growth) award in the regional finals in September.

At the national ceremony, organised by Forward Ladies at the Royal Armouries in Leeds before an audience of senior business leaders and their guests, she also won the national SME (Growth) category award.

Jan said: “I feel very humbled and proud to be recognised for the neurological care centres I have built, and continue to develop, to ensure we remain at the forefront of providing the very best care for our residents while empowering our staff to grow and succeed in their careers with us.”

Jennifer Crawley, chair of the judges and HSBC’s UK deputy director of small businesses, said: “I am proud to support the Forward Ladies National Women in Business Awards, which promote and encourage female entrepreneurs.

“It is great to see so many women being recognised for their hard work and commitment to business. The standard of entries for 2016 has been extremely high, with some really inspirational stories from those women who have taken part.”

06-12-2016