City is becoming UK's new tech hub, says cloud specialist

MILTON Keynes is fast becoming the UK’s new technology hub, according to a data analytics specialist based in the city.

Peter Ruffley, chairman of cloud database management platform Zizo, says that its burgeoning reputation is attracting the UK’s technology elite to the city.

He was speaking after Zizo received a prestigious IT sector award for Business IT Innovation of the Year. Zizo works closely with UKTI, the Open Data Institute and Association of Survey Computing in promoting Milton Keynes to a global audience.

Mr Ruffley (pictured) said: "We have always wanted to push the boundaries of our cutting edge technical capability, visualisation and databases. As a team, we are doing new things with our customers, who include Milton Keynes-based Parcelforce, that have been considered unachievable to date.

"Milton Keynes is fast becoming the UK's new tech hub and we enjoy working closely with others to help promote the technology and the city to a global audience.”

Zizo received the award at the BCS and Computing UK IT Industry Awards. The firm has also won Best Business to Business Technology Innovation at the Biztech BrightSparc awards in Milton Keynes earlier this year.

26-11-2016