Chamber celebrates after winning national award for third year

NORTHAMPTONSHIRE Chamber of Commerce is celebrating after winning the Excellence in Membership Services award at the national British Chambers of Commerce Awards for the third year running.

The Chamber, which also runs Milton Keynes Chamber of Commerce, was also a finalist in the “Chamber of the Year” category for the second time after winning the award last year.

Northamptonshire Chamber Chief Executive Paul Griffiths attended last night’s gala awards ceremony at The Brewery in London with senior colleagues. The award judges praised the Chamber’s redesigned membership proposition, including the introduction of 14 new training courses.

Mr Griffiths said: “We are thrilled to have won the national award for Excellence in Membership Services for the third year running. To have won this award three times is a testament to the hard work of every member of our team.

“This award recognises the high-quality service we provide and the important role we play in the local, regional and national business community. I am grateful to our entire team, the Board for their support and guidance, local partners and stakeholders and our members and businesses for their on-going assistance.

“We could not have achieved this well-deserved award without everyone’s support.”

The national Chamber Awards recognise and reward business success across the UK and the work of 52 accredited local chambers of commerce. Each year the BCC opens four categories to local chambers.

25-11-2016