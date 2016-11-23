Accountancy firms complete merger

DUNSTABLE accountancy firm Angell Pinder has completed its merger with Oxfordshire-based practice ShennanS.

The combined firm has rebranded to APS Accountancy. It will continue to work out of offices in Dunstable, Aylesbury and Chinnor near Thame.

Angell Pinder director Malcolm Angell said: “Our practices are a great match in terms of business ethos as we both believe in putting our clients’ needs first and providing clear, well-researched advice and practical assistance.

“This merger allows us to continue giving our clients the best possible service.”

The merger combines 45 years of experience and gives clients access to a wider range of in-house accountancy and business services.

ShennanS senior account manager Chris Shennan said: “We are really excited by the opportunities this merger provides both us and our clients.

"By combining our strengths and expanding our team of highly skilled people we can offer our clients a greater level of expertise and a range of services that will cater for all their accountancy and business needs."

23-11-2016