Government contract wins prompt move to new premises

DIGITAL forensic specialist Evidence Talks, which now provides its services to law enforcement, government, security and corporates all over the world, has moved to new premises.

Chief executive Elizabeth Sheldon (pictured) and chief technical officer Andrew Sheldon hosted an official opening event at the offices in Milton Keynes overlooking Willen Lake.

They were joined by clients, suppliers and staff to enjoy networking along with champagne and buffet refreshments.

Mrs Sheldon reflected on the 14-year history of the company, which reported a record sales year in 2016. The move to larger premises and the recruitment of five new staff was the result of Evidence Talks winning substantial government in both the UK and the USA.

She said: “We have some of the best digital forensic technology in the world at the moment and it seems that both the UK and the US governments agree that we have the ideas, innovation and ability to create the forensic technologies of the future.

“I would like to thank our customers and our suppliers for their support and our staff for their professionalism and enthusiasm.”

23-11-2016