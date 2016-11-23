MP backs young engineers on visit to defence giant

YOUNG employees at Lockheed Martin UK in Bedfordshire have told MP Nadine Dorries how they are encouraging others to consider careers in science and technology.

The MP for Mid Bedfordshire visited the company’s Ampthill site to see the latest developments, including a tour of the state-of-the-art turret manufacturing facility, an overview of production operations and the 3-D cutting edge technology Wire Arc Additive Manufacturing capability.

Lockheed Martin also operates a structured outreach programme and works with Bedfordshire schools and colleges helping to inspire the next generation of engineering students.

Ms Dorries said: “I am passionate about encouraging careers in technology and engineering so it has been great having the chance to meet so many talented young people in my constituency as they start out on their careers.

“Lockheed Martin are a major, innovative, employer and it has been fascinating learning more about the work they are doing.”

The Ampthill facility employs around 900 staff on cutting-edge design and development projects. Lockheed Martin is also a member of a government initiative where businesses commit to five per cent of their workforce consisting of apprentices, sponsored students and/or graduates on formalised training schemes.

LMUK Ampthill vice president and managing director Alan Lines said: “We are delighted that Nadine Dorries was able to visit us today to learn more about our early careers programmes and to see the on-going investment we are putting into building a world-class facility for the highly skilled engineering and manufacturing work we undertake here.”

23-11-2016