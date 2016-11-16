Forum highlights potential of CityFibre's ultra-fast broadband network

HIGH SPEED broadband is crucial to the future economic success of Milton Keynes but some parts of the city have been stuck in the slow lane for years.

And yet, the start of the answer could be lying beneath our feet – in a high speed cable network that has been around for some years.

CityFibre will be making more than 160km of this pure fibre network available to businesses, schools and colleges throughout the city via its city launch partner and technology forum Biztech member dbfb.

The Gigabit City initiative and the name points to the potential of ultra-fast broadband. A Biztech/UCMK Ask The Expert breakfast event at the Brasserie restaurant, at the Bletchley campus of Milton Keynes College on November 24, will explore the potential.

Biztech chairman Fredi Nonyelu (pictured) said: “Unlocking Milton Keynes’s broadband potential will kick-start a Third Age of Growth in the city.

“With ultrafast broadband I believe the Milton Keynes region will become the clear leader of UK growth. More technology companies will want to come here, more businesses will set up and more businesses will have their potential released.

“The Gigabit City initiative is very exciting and anyone coming along to our Ask The Expert event will be able to find out not only what it means for Milton Keynes in general but also for their own individual business.

“This kind of event is exactly what Biztech is all about; showcasing and sharing key ideas in technology for the benefit not only our members but also the business community as a whole.”

For information on tickets, visit this website http://ow.ly/ggvb3066tDP

