Workers urged to take part in commuting survey

Businesses in Milton Keynes are being encouraged to participate in a new, online travel survey that will help to shape future workplace transport measures.

The Smartgo Milton Keynes survey will consult staff from local businesses on their travel habits to work.

The results of the survey will help to focus on possible initiatives that could help commuters to choose more sustainable and cost-effective options for travelling to work in the town.

The online survey can be found at https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/Non-SmartgoBusinessesMK and only takes a few minutes to complete. All responses will be confidential and there is a chance to win one of five prizes including a £50 Amazon voucher. The survey closes at noon on November 30.

The survey is part of Smartgo Milton Keynes, the workplace travel network that is developed and co-ordinated by Go Travel Solutions.

It provides employers such as Network Rail, Open University, T-Systems and Volkswagen Financial Services and their staff in Milton Keynes with financial, health and time saving benefits for commuting and business travel.

For more details on Smartgo Milton Keynes, visit www.smartgo.co.uk/milton-keynes

15-11-2016