Leading motor dealers converge on ArenaMK

WITH many car manufacturers and dealer groups based in and around Milton Keynes, it is now also attracting the UK’s most successful car retailers, even if for just one day.

On Wednesday (November 16), ArenaMK hosts the inaugural Automotive Management LIVE, where the visitors can explore an exhibition of some 60 suppliers and learn from experts in the free-to-attend Best Practice seminars covering everything from aftersales to attracting customers.

There will also be an update on the complex world of car finance and insurance, a key part of new and used car sales.

Event manager Luke Clements said: “Dealer principals and senior retail management will be able to meet experts in marketing, legal, finance and even showroom design.

"From attracting customers through to retaining them, to value-add services and vehicle disposal, Automotive Management LIVE will cover everything the management of a franchised or independent dealership needs to know.

"It is the place where the largest vehicles retailers, independent dealers and manufacturers meet alongside automotive industry experts and suppliers.”



Entry is free of charge to retailers and manufacturers. To pre-register visit www.automotivemanagementlive.co.uk

12-11-2016