Chinese visit aims to set up international partnership

SENIOR government figures from China have been in Milton Keynes as part of a UK mission to potentially kick-start a major international ‘smart city’ partnership between leading Chinese and UK cities.

Milton Keynes Council, the city-based Transport Systems Catapult and the Open University hosted the visitors from the National Development and Reform Commission of the People's Republic of China, one of the most important Chinese government departments.

The commission sets policies for economic and social development, to maintain the balance of economic development and to guide restructuring of China's economic system. Its Centre for Urban Development carries out international research projects.

The visitors toured the city and received presentations on MK Smart and other smart projects in the city that are using new technologies to help address the challenges faced globally by urban areas.

Milton Keynes Council director of strategy and futures Geoff Snelson (pictured), who also represents the council on the MK:Smart board, said: “We were very pleased to host this visit and to showcase Milton Keynes’ top notch smart city credentials. We hope it will help place us at the heart of a new initiative between the governments for closer working between Chinese and UK cities on technology projects.”

The council already has good working relations with Chinese companies on smart city projects, he added. “We are hopeful of securing further investment.”

The visit was part of a two-week tour of the UK, part of a drive by theForeign & Commonwealth Office to support the establishment of a framework for smart city co-operation between China and Britain. The delegation also visited Manchester and London.

Milton Keynes Council leader Cllr Pete Marland said: “We look forward to a truly mutual partnership whereby China benefits from our experiences in Milton Keynes and the UK but also our own companies also reap similar benefits.”

