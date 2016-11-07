Entrepreneurs share their success at MK Small Business Week

TODAY (Monday) marks the start of this year’s MK Small Business Week.

The programme of events focuses on the business journey of start-ups and small businesses, providing an in-depth series of first-class workshops and presentations led by entrepreneurs and industry experts.

Second only to London when it comes to business start-ups, Milton Keynes has quickly developed into a hub for small businesses, ranging from one-man bands, to rapidly growing firms with outstanding prospects.

MK Small Business Week, developed by Milton Keynes Council in partnership with local experts and authorities, including Milton Keynes College, InvestMK and Velocity, takes place at the college’s Business & Leadership Centre in Silbury Boulevard.

Free to any entrepreneur in the area, the week-long event comprises 11workshops covering key areas including branding, access to finance and pitching.

In addition, one-to-one appointments are available with a business adviser for guidance and advice on all stages of a business journey from how to register a start-up company and guidance on PR and marketing, to avoiding the potential pitfalls of employment law.

Now in its third year, organisers of MK Small Business Week are hoping to capitalise on the success of last year’s event which saw over 120 local businesses attend.

Milton Keynes College’s commercial director Jane Horridge (pictured) said: “From emerging businesses to established SMEs, Small Business Week provides a unique opportunity to focus on business ambitions and explore the facilities and wide range of support and services readily available.

“Start-up businesses in Milton Keynes today have access to more support and opportunities than ever before and Small Business Week provides an insightful launch pad into how these services can be tapped into.”

MK Small Business Week also sets the scene for Small Business Saturday on December 3, a national event aimed to encourage consumers to support their business community.

