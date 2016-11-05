Forum promotes benefits of apprenticeships to employers

EMPLOYERS across the South East Midlands have the opportunity to find out more about apprenticeships and discover how they can help to grow their business.

The event, organised by the South East Midlands Local Enterprise Partnership in conjunction with The Open University, Cranfield University and Milton Keynes College, will put local employers in the driving seat and give them the chance to integrate apprenticeships across their workforce.

OU Vice Chancellor Peter Horrocks pictured said: “Degree Apprenticeships will give employers an active role in developing the skills needed now and in the future.

“The Open University has a unique role in upskilling workforces, as our teaching model enables students to combine work and learning and can immediately apply that learning into the workplace.

“Our hope is that employers in our region take advantage of this opportunity to speak the local education experts to understand how degree apprenticeships could benefit their business.”

SEMLEP chair Dr Ann Limb said: “We know many local employers would like to take on an apprentice but a very small proportion actually do. We want to help all businesses to learn how to develop a tailor-made apprenticeship solution and how to break down any barriers.”

The event takes place at the Open University from 8am on December 1. Attendance is free but places are limited.

Employers will learn and explore how to maximise apprenticeships across their business and how to access local support.

This event is for all businesses and organisations looking to:

Learn more about the new world of apprenticeships;

Meet apprenticeship providers who can help provide a tailor-made solution for your business;

Develop a bespoke apprenticeship strategy.

Dr Limb said: “This is an exclusive event into a new world of apprenticeships and will give an unprecedented opportunity to meet local experts and employers who are already successfully integrating apprenticeships across their workforce up to post graduate level.”

For more information on the event, or to register your place, visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/apprenticeships-a-new-world-tickets-28425007964

05-11-2016