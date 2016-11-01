Headlines
Orchestra chair is honoured at Women Leaders MK Awards
HER LEADERSHIP of the campaign to bring classical music to a wider Milton Keynes audience has earned Milton Keynes City Orchestra chair Marian Livingstone a special honour at this year’s Women Leaders MK Awards.
She is pictured (centre) with awards organiser Jan Flawn, owner of neurological care home operator PJ Care, and Milton Keynes College’s principal and chief executive Julie Mills at the ceremony, held at the DoubleTree by Hilton, stadiummk.
Presenting the award, Jan Flawn praised Mrs Livingstone’s work to rescue and revolutionise the orchestra.
The awards, in their second year, atracted more than 160 nominations judged by an independent panel of local and national businesspeople. The winners in 13 categories were announced at an awards dinner attended by more than 500 guests.
Jan said: “This year’s awards were a huge success for all our finalists, winners, sponsors and guests. Once again, we had quite a challenge choosing our winners as all were deserving of an award.
“These awards are now firmly established in the city as an event that truly recognises and acknowledges leading women in Milton Keynes.”
Winners from this year’s Women Leaders Awards will go forward as nominees of the national CBI First Women awards next year.
Community Impact, Professional: Caroline Moran, Milton Keynes College
Community Impact, Voluntary: Margaret Sale, National Computing Museum
Environment & Engineering: Margaret Hickish MBE, Network Rail
Professional Services: Clare Kitteridge, Kingsley David Solicitors
Outstanding Contribution: Nicola Ross, Thames Valley Police
