Orchestra chair is honoured at Women Leaders MK Awards

HER LEADERSHIP of the campaign to bring classical music to a wider Milton Keynes audience has earned Milton Keynes City Orchestra chair Marian Livingstone a special honour at this year’s Women Leaders MK Awards.

She is pictured (centre) with awards organiser Jan Flawn, owner of neurological care home operator PJ Care, and Milton Keynes College’s principal and chief executive Julie Mills at the ceremony, held at the DoubleTree by Hilton, stadiummk.

Presenting the award, Jan Flawn praised Mrs Livingstone’s work to rescue and revolutionise the orchestra.

The awards, in their second year, atracted more than 160 nominations judged by an independent panel of local and national businesspeople. The winners in 13 categories were announced at an awards dinner attended by more than 500 guests.

Jan said: “This year’s awards were a huge success for all our finalists, winners, sponsors and guests. Once again, we had quite a challenge choosing our winners as all were deserving of an award.

“These awards are now firmly established in the city as an event that truly recognises and acknowledges leading women in Milton Keynes.”

Winners from this year’s Women Leaders Awards will go forward as nominees of the national CBI First Women awards next year.

THE WINNERS

Creative Industries: Clare Wood, MK Gallery

Community Impact, Professional: Caroline Moran, Milton Keynes College

Community Impact, Charity: Rachel Medill MBE, Ride High

Community Impact, Voluntary: Margaret Sale, National Computing Museum

Customer Services: Tanya Butler, My Bugle

Environment & Engineering: Margaret Hickish MBE, Network Rail

Science & Technology: Elizabeth Sheldon, Evidence Talks

Supply Chain: Tanya Butler, My Bugle

Public Services: Anna Rose, Milton Keynes Council

Professional Services: Clare Kitteridge, Kingsley David Solicitors

Business Services: Elizabeth Sheldon, Evidence Talks

Emerging Leader: Holly Perry, Coca Cola

Female Entrepreneur: Zoe Raven, Acorn Childcare

Outstanding Contribution: Nicola Ross, Thames Valley Police

01-11-2016