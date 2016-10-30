Willen Hospice launches Business Club

WILLEN Hospice has launched a new way for businesses to support it and raise vital funds.

The Willen Hospice Business Club will give members the opportunity to network with other businesses in Milton Keynes and beyond which support the hospice.

The first networking event will take place on December 8, 5.30pm-7.30pm, at the hospice.

Fundraising manager Dawn Clark (pictured) said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be launching the Willen Hospice Business Club.

"We have some wonderful support from corporate partners across Milton Keynes and beyond and our club aims to bring those supporters together in a monthly networking event.”

For more information, visit www.willen-hospice.org.uk/businessclub

