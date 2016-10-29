Creative agencies complete merger deal

CREATIVE and digital agencies White Leopard and Cygnus Associates have announced that they are to merge.

The deal will create one of the largest design agencies in Milton Keynes. Both agencies will continue to operate under their existing brands and from their respective design studios.

The deal has been structured with investment and a share swap, with White Leopard taking the majority shareholding in the merger.

White Leopard’s creative director Martin Carmody (pictured, right) said: “This is a very exciting merger for us and our client base. It is a great culture fit and the synergies and skills between our two agencies will complement each other to give us an even greater depth of talent.”

The agency, based in Bow Brickhill, was founded in 2012 and has been recognised as a Design Week, Top 100 agency. It now employs 14 creative and digital experts, working with more than 65 clients across a wide range of industries.

Cygnus Associates, also a Design Week and RAR Top 100 agency was recognised by The Drum magazine as an elite agency. Founded in 1990, it employs 29 designers, digital experts and account managers.

Managing director Marc Brown (left) said: “What this deal gives us is a bigger and wider talent pool within one company. I am really excited about the potential the merger provides for our clients.

"We have ambitious plans for the future and through continued investment we’re in a great position to keep growing.”

Mr Carmody added: “We have got some exciting plans for the future. Together we will be able to offer an even more comprehensive service, adding value, experience and expertise to our existing and future clients.”

