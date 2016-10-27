Heathrow expansion will boost exports and investment, say business leaders

BUSINESS across the region has welcomed the government’s decision to approve the construction of a new runway at London Heathrow.

They have called for final approval of the scheme as soon as possible. The new runway will boost business confidence, export opportunities and attract investment from the UK and overseas.

Leading low-cost arline easyJet, whose headquarters are at London Luton Airport, has announced that it intends to operate from Heathrow.

Chief executive Carolyn McCall (pictured) said: "This is good news for UK consumers and businesses and will help ensure that the UK is better connected to the rest of the world.”

Businesses in the South East Midlands are have echoed national calls for increased airport capacity.

Paul Griffiths, chief executive of Milton Keynes and Northamptonshire Chambers of Commerce, said: “Successive governments have prevaricated for far too long in the face of mounting evidence that more runway capacity is needed.

"Businesses throughout the county will now want assurances that the final approval process for Heathrow's new runway will be smooth and swift, so that construction can begin as soon as possible.

"Westminster must not underestimate the impact that further delays would have on business confidence. The time for playing politics with our national connectivity is over.”

Local businesses will benefit from connectivity into an expanded Heathrow, he added.

“This new runway must be viewed as much about connecting the regions and nations to the world as it is about capacity for London and the South East.”

easyJet believes the government’s decision in favour of expansion at Heathrow will provide the greatest passenger and economic benefits for the UK.

Expanding Heathrow will benefit all parts of the UK and all passengers - business and leisure, long and short haul, said a spokesman, and will deliver lower fares for short haul passengers by opening up the airport to increased competition.

Mr Griffiths added: “While most business communities will celebrate Heathrow expansion, this cannot and must not be the only new runway to be built in Britain over the coming decades.

"One new runway is not enough to give the UK the aviation capacity it requires to trade the world successfully.”

