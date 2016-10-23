College showcases training offer at national exhibition

KEY HR figures from some of Milton Keynes’ leading organisations boarded a VIP coach trip to the World of Learning Exhibition & Conference to discover how Milton Keynes is a major player on the national training and career development platform.

They were invited by Milton Keynes College’s Business and Leadership Centre to the NEC in Birmingham for the exhibition.

Through Business and Leadership Centre, Milton Keynes College had a strong presence at the event, showcasing its range of study and training programmes aimed at the professional market.

Kaye Dwight, head of business engagement, said: “While this is a great opportunity to build relationships, we are also showing our customers that our skills and training offering is one of the best in the country.”

The college guests also toured the exhibition.

Access platform manufacturer Niftylift’s HR and payroll manager Kerry Douse was among the party. She said: “The Business & Leadership Centre is extremely supportive of our learning and development and we value their offering.”

“The World of Learning Exhibition & Conference is a fabulous event to see the latest training options available to us, while providing a good overview of the current market.

"While we are aware of the offering at Milton Keynes College, they have today given me a greater understanding of how we can work with the new apprenticeship standard and develop a framework for our own managers and staff.”

The visit also brought the companies face to face with other potential suppliers, a possibility which did not deter the college.

Kaye Dwight said: “It is a bold move for us to effectively deliver our potential customers to our competitors, but this shows the confidence that we rightly have in our training provision.”

