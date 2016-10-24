Experts aim to inspire business growth at I.C.A. Conference

Jeanius Consulting and Marketing ByUs are delighted to officially launch the I.C.A. Conference.

The conference, which aims to be a motivational and inspiring event for business managers and entrepreneurs ready to take the next step in growing their business, takes place on March 29 at the Open University.

It will bring together national and international business experts, entrepreneurs and motivators to share tools, techniques and technologies both to assist business growth and to enable managers to keep their initial start-up enthusiasm throughout their business journey.

More than 250 delegates are expected and the day will feature a mix of keynote speakers and interactive panel sessions, all focusing on the conference title themes Innovate – Collaborate – Accelerate

Already confirmed are speakers from Virgin Start Up, Google and CityFibre. These international world-leading brands, alongside other confirmed speakers and panellists from Nix and Kix, Social B, Klipboard and My Job Matcher will share real-life relevant business journeys and experiences and deliver thought-provoking sessions including:

Motivation;

Success & Inspiration;

Collaboration & Outsourcing;

Growing Investment & Intrapreneurship;

Forward Vision.

The conference will be chaired by Dr Ann Limb, chair of growth delivery agency the South East Midlands Local Enterprise Partnership.

It has already given its support to the event, as has Milton Keynes Chamber of Commerce, Invest Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes Council, Milton Keynes College and Milton Keynes Business Leaders Partnership.

Jeanius Consulting’s managing director Jean Gowin said: “We are excited to launch this event to the vibrant business community in Milton Keynes and its surrounding regions and to have so much support from leading organisations.

“Bringing international brands and prominent business people to share their knowledge and experiences will provide a wealth of inspiring content to fire-up any business, whatever their stage of development. “

Ben Searle, director of Marketing ByUs, added: “Often after the initial exciting start-up phase it is difficult for businesses to keep momentum, know how to grow further and decide what forward strategies to adopt.

"This conference will lead the way in showcasing how other businesses have evolved and shaped their futures, sharing successful philosophies and inspiring the companies of the future.”

Early bird discounted tickets are now available to purchase for a limited time via Eventbrite https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/ica-conference-milton-keynes-tickets-26638227656

Further information about the event and sponsorship opportunities are available to view at http://www.icaconferenceuk.com/

