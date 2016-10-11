Facilities management forum prepares for launch event

FACILITIES management professionals in and around Milton Keynes now have their own dedicated networking forum.

FM Central has been created to promote innovation, share ideas and address issues that affect the industry. Its first meeting takes place on November 9 at the University of Buckingham’s Yeomanry House Reception between 6pm and 8pm.

The forum has been set up by skills and training specialists (pictured) Sarah Bentley and Gavin Deane, of Spaghetti Junction, and Karen Moule, managing director of marketing company Enterprise Marketing Solutions.

Sarah said: “Opportunities for the FM sector to network are well catered for in London and Manchester but there was nothing much in between. We aim to fill that gap.”

The inaugural event is free. To book, e-mail network@fmcentral.co.uk or visit www.enterprisemarketing.co.uk/fm-central.

