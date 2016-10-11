Airport hails success of jobs fair

MORE than 900 visitors met with 32 employers based in and around London Luton Airport at its inaugural jobs fair.

The event, held in partnership with Luton Borough Council, gave employers the opportunity to promote more than 400 current job vacancies ranging from entry-level roles for school leavers and young people to managerial functions and technical specialities for more experienced workers.

Staged at the UK Centre for Carnival Arts, the event also highlighted the huge range of firms operating at the airport.

Among those present at the fair were easyJet, the RAF, travel firm Thomson and National Express as well as construction firms working on the airport redevelopment, engineering firms that maintain aircraft, retail firms and travel companies.

London Luton’s community relations executive Chika Austin said: “The fair provided a great opportunity for local people to get to know the wide range of employers and proved a fantastic opportunity for local job-seekers to speak directly to local employers.

"After such a successful event, we are looking forward to welcoming a host of new faces at the airport embarking on exciting new careers.”

The airport is investing more than £110 million to transform the airport and increase capacity. The investment is expected to increase the number of people employed by the airport and its supply chain from 15,900 in 2013 to 23,000 by 2030.

Research shows that the average gross wage at London Luton Airport is £38,000 per year, compared to £27,000 nationally.

Chika said: “It was great to see so many members of our local community at the fair looking to be part of this hugely exciting time for the airport.

"Our £110 million transformation is not just about improving passengers’ experience. We also want local residents to share in our success.”

