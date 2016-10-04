Minister praises manufacturer's contribution to meeting housing demand

A BEDFORD company which manufactures modular housing is set to play a key role in delivering the government’s commitment to boost affordable housing supply.

Vision Modular Systems is working with developer Pocket, which is increasing its investment in modular developments with a £40 million investment in three schemes in London.

On a visit to the firm’s factory on the Woburn Road industrial estate in Kempston, Communities Secretary Sajid Javid (pictured left) said: “Modular construction is a really exciting initiative which is helping to increase the supply of affordable housing and making homeownership possible for more and more people."

He toured the factory with Pocket’s chief executive Mark Vlessing and saw how Vision Modular Systems manufactures flats before transporting them to sites where they are installed with cranes.

The manufacturing process, overseen by skilled operatives, takes place on automated production lines which also apply all internal finishes, mechanical and electrical installations, windows, external insulation and some external finishes.

Its modules are also used in hotels, student accommodation and hospital bedrooms.

Pocket is planning to build thousands of affordable homes in London after receiving a £26.4 million loan from the Mayor of London’s housing covenant fund and a landmark strategic investment from American housing giant Related Companies.

Mr Vlessing said: “Pocket is always looking for new and innovative ways to deliver affordable housing for London’s first time buyers. Modular construction is a way we can do this even faster.

“With the GLA’s current support and potential government support we are confident modular construction can provide a major solution to speed up the supply of affordable housing.”

Pocket’s flats, built for single people and couples, are selling for around £165,000.

Mr Javid said: “This Conservative government has set out the most ambitious housing programme in a generation. We are doubling the housing budget with the ambition to deliver one million more homes for working people.”

04-10-2016