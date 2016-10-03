Entrepreneur completes takeover of virtual office firm

ENTREPRENEUR and TV personality Kavita Oberoi has completed the acquisition of Milton Keynes-based telephone answering and virtual office service Star21.

Her Oberoi Business Hub has taken over the business at Wolverton Mill as founder Ethel Morris has decided to retire.

Star21 is the third and largest virtual office business to be acquired by Oberoi since the hub was founded three years ago.

Kavita (pictured), who features in Channel 4’s Secret Millionaire series and has appeared on business programmes broadcast by the BBC, ITV and Sky, said: “People who do a good job stay in business for a long time. Ethel’s business is all about caring for clients and delivering exactly what they need – they are all different.

“We treat every business as if it were our own. It will take many years before I see a return on investment from the merger, but I feel that the money is secondary. I can testify that, if you keep clients happy, the reward comes later.

The business, founded in 1998, runs 164 service lines for 124 clients, of whom 38 have more than one company.

Mrs Morris said: “Letting go of Star21 will be a wrench, as it’s been such a huge part of my life for so long, but I know it’s in the best possible hands.”

03-10-2016