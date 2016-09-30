Milton Keynes Chamber of Commerce chief executive Paul Griffiths unveils the organisation’s new Business Council, set up to harness the views of local business and to enhance the Chamber’s lobbying activity.

Now more than ever, it is critical that Chambers of Commerce act as the linchpin for the business community at a local level to ensure their views - specifically, those of our members - are heard and represented throughout the corridors of power.

Milton Keynes Chamber of Commerce, in conjunction with its sister Chamber in Northamptonshire, is establishing a Business Council which will act as the sounding board for our members to voice their concerns and air their opinions on a wide range of issues, from skills and infrastructure to business taxation and international trade.

This will then culminate with a launch of a Business Manifesto, which will act as the Chamber’s flagship policy and lobbying document when engaging with local authorities and MPs.

It will also assist our colleagues at the British Chambers of Commerce who tirelessly lobby central government on behalf of local Chambers across the UK.

The first meeting of the Business Council will take place on November 14. Representing the British Chambers of Commerce at that inaugural meeting will be Dr Adam Marshall, the BCC’s acting director general.

As a result of the UK’s decision in June to leave the European Union, there have been a host of political ramifications including the Labour Party’s leadership election and, most notably, David Cameron’s decision to stand down as Prime Minister.

The latter resulted in a leadership bid - albeit a truncated one - that brought about the appointment of Theresa May as his successor.

She then set about one of the swiftest reorganisations of government, leading to a dramatic overhaul of the machinery of government across Whitehall, the likes of which had not been seen in recent times.

The first full Parliamentary session of the new government is under way in an environment of great uncertainty hanging over the business community as a result of Brexit, near zero interest rates, delayed decisions on major infrastructure projects, and ultimately what direction the new government takes.

So we are calling on businesses to engage with the Chamber through the Business Council.

For further details about the Business Council, contact the Chamber’s policy executive Simon Dishman on 01604 490 490 or e-mail simon.dishman@chambermk.co.uk