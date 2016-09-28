Cheers! Brewer toasts medal haul at World Beer Awards

BREWER Charles Wells is celebrating after winning six medals, including two country winners, for its Wells, Young’s and Charlie Wells brands at this year’s World Beer Awards.

The awards is that Charlie Wells Dry Hopped Lager, only launched in 2015, and Banana Bread Beer have been selected as the best in the UK in their respective categories.

The full medal tally for Charles Wells was:

German-style Pale Lager Charlie Wells Dry Hopped Lager – Country Winner

Fruit & Vegetable: Wells Banana Bread Beer – Country Winner

Flavoured Beer (Chocolate & Coffee): Wells Sticky Toffee Pudding Ale – Gold Medal

IPA Charlie Wells Triple Hopped IPA – Silver Medal

Bitter 4-5% Courage Director’s – Silver Medal

Flavoured Beer (Chocolate & Coffee): Young’s Double Chocolate Stout – Silver Medal

Karl Ottomar, head brewer at Charles Wells’ headquarters in Bedford, said: “Every cask, keg, bottle and can of beer that leaves the brewery at Charles Wells has been crafted through the passion of our whole brewing team, and refined with hundreds of quality checks to ensure that each sip of our beer is of the highest standard in taste and quality.

“We are delighted that this hard work and love of beer has been recognised by this well-respected and stringent blind taste test.”

The World Beer Awards has expert judges from each country under the guidance of the international chairman Adrian Tierney-Jones.

