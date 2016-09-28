Accountants Mercer & Hole welcome new partner

CHARTERED accountants Mercer & Hole have welcomed a new partner to the firm.

Steve Robinson (pictured) joins Mercer & Hole’s Milton Keynes office as a general practice partner from Grant Thornton LLP, where he worked for the past 30 years and was a partner from 1998.

Mr Robinson has specialised advising corporate businesses and not-for-profit organisations in Milton Keynes, Northampton and the South East. Steve has knowledge of both owner-managed businesses and foreign-owned subsidiaries with group reporting.

Mercer & Hole senior partner Paul Maberly said “We are delighted to welcome Steve to Mercer & Hole and are confident he will make an extremely positive contribution to both our Milton Keynes team and clients.

“Steve’s professional experience and technical ability are renowned and his engaging personality fits perfectly with the friendly and approachable ethos we have here at Mercer & Hole.”

28-09-2016