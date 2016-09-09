Pushchair manufacturer receives Queen's Award for Enterprise

HM Lord-Lieutenant of Bedfordshire, Helen Nellis, presents the Queen’s Award for Enterprise in International Trade to a Biggleswade-based business that she praised as “leading the world in ground-breaking technology and design”.

Pushchair brand iCandy was named as a recipient of one of the most prestigious UK awards for business performance in a global market that sees one of their products sold every 12 seconds.

With growing demand for iCandy products, the business has helped create 65 jobs.

Mrs Nellis is pictured with iCandy joint chief executives Warren and Bradley Appel at a special celebration day held at iCandy’s headquarters.

She presented a crystal engraved bowl and a certificate of Her Majesty’s Warrant, signed by the Queen and former Prime Minister David Cameron.

Mrs Nellis said: “iCandy have an outstanding track record of success over many years and a dedicated, talented and creative workforce who are leading the world in ground-breaking technology and design.

“It is fantastic that they have chosen Bedfordshire as their global headquarters and I wish them every success in the future.”

Joint chief executive and founder Bradley Appel paid tribute to the hard work of iCandy’s staff.

He added: “This Queen’s Award highlights that luxury British products are internationally in such high demand. Now, more than ever, it is crucial for Britain to maximise export opportunities and at the same time champion and support Great British brands.

“In the 1960s there was an ‘I'm Backing Britain’ campaign and we fully believe in that sentiment as much today. Getting behind and believing in British brands ourselves can only serve to promote Brand Britain globally.”

