MKBAA 2017: The countdown continues

THE SEARCH is on for the best of business in Milton Keynes with the launch of the 2017 Milton Keynes Business Achievement Awards.

The awards, which will take place on March 9, will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Milton Keynes and five decades of business achievement.

Organised by the Milton Keynes Business Leaders Partnership in association with full service marketing agency Interdirect and event management experts Evolution Live, the 2017 awards were launched at the Transport systems Catapult in the city centre to an audience of local businesses, supporters, sponsors and previous winners.

And 50 red balloons were released to mark the 2017 theme of MK50.

MKBLP chair Dr Philip Smith (pictured) told guests: “Businesses and their wealth creation have been at the very heart of what has made this city so successful over the last 50 years.

“This year’s event will be a fitting tribute to those 50 years of business achievement in Milton Keynes.”

The awards, established in 2014, recognise the achievements of Milton Keynes businesses of a variety of sizes and sectors.

Entries are now open, with 12 categories including innovation and technology, young business person of the year, and energy and environment available to enter at www.mkbaa.co.uk .

The prestigious Business of the Year and coveted Lifetime Achievement Award will also be presented on the night at DoubleTree by Hilton, stadiummk.

Previous winners include team principal of Red Bull Racing Christian Horner, MK Dons FC chairman Pete Winkelman and Dr Ann Limb, chair of the South East Midlands Local Enterprise Partnership.

Following the success of last year’s two stage entry process, the entry procedure has been further streamlined entries for 2017, with the first stage closing on November 23.

Continuing the pledge from the MKBAA steering group to foster the Milton Keynes business community, net proceeds from the awards ceremony will once again go towards the trust fund established by MKBLP with the MK Community Foundation for start up businesses in deprived areas of the city.

To enter the MKBAA, or to book a table at the awards ceremony, visit www.mkbaa.co.uk. To find out more follow @MK_BAA on Twitter, and join the discussion on LinkedIn.

02-10-2016