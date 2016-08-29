EU exit vote creates export opportunities

IT IS CLEAR that the UK’s exit from the European Union signifies a monumental change in what lies ahead for Britain.

But what can been seen as a challenge to businesses writes Paul Griffiths, chief executive of Milton Keynes Chamber of Commerce will also present itself as an opportunity for others to grow and prosper.

Take, for example, the sharp fall in the pound. It is important for companies to understand how currency fluctuations affect their businesses and how Milton Keynes Chamber of Commerce, through its International Trade service, can support them, help firms to take advantage of the exchange rates and make savings.

The Chamber Foreign Exchange service, provided by Moneycorp exclusively to Chamber members, can help exporters to plan for risk enabling firms to protect themselves from adverse fluctuations and to access payments on the go.

It also aims to ensure that exporters get the best rates in the market and more.

To ensure the British brand continues to thrive globally, Milton Keynes and Northamptonshire Chambers, is organising a series of free local events to support our international traders ahead of National Export Week in November.

On September 26, there will be a seminar at Northamptonshire Chamber’s offices on opportunities in China. Led by the China British Business Council, this will focus on financing exports in the country and how our universities are interacting with China.

In early October, there will be a seminar on opportunities in Iran led by UK Trade & Investment with the support of British Iranian Chamber of Commerce An Exporting Beyond Borders seminar on the USA takes place on November 3.

Following the success of our inaugural International Trade Forum in July, we are holding a second event in early November. This forum, designed for Chamber members, enables them to discuss international trade issues and through discussion and by direct representation, bring issues to UK government through our lobbying process.

Nationally, the British Chambers of Commerce will be holding a Global Business Network Live on November 1 in London.

More details on local events will be posted on www.chambermk.co.uk

I would urge businesses of all sizes and sectors to attend these informative events and take advantage of the expertise available to them whatever stage they are on their export journey. They may discover a great opportunity in front of them.

